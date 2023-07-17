iMac, MacBook Air, And MacBook Pro: October Launch Could Bring M3 Powered Devices

Apple Inc.’s AAPL enthusiasts, good news for you. October launch could introduce powerful M3-powered iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro devices.

What Happened: In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman stated that the Cupertino, California-based tech has plans to introduce a new line of Mac devices powered by the much-rumored M3 chipset.

Gurman’s insights suggest that this significant upgrade will encompass a revamped iMac, a 13-inch MacBook Air, and a MacBook Pro.

It is pertinent to note that during the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC 2023 earlier this year, Apple unveiled the latest iteration of the MacBook Air, equipped with the powerful M2 chip.

Beyond just the Mac lineup, Apple’s ambitious plans include a potential M3-powered iPad Pro boasting an OLED display, but customers may need to wait until 2024 for that particular innovation. Nevertheless, Gurman noted that an iPad Air model is in development.

For the unversed, the M3 chipset is said to bring about a remarkable leap in performance for Apple’s upcoming Mac devices. This major advancement is attributed to Apple’s shift from a 5-nanometer silicon fabrication process to an even more sophisticated 3-nanometer process.

Notably, the tech giant is expected to collaborate with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, leveraging their cutting-edge N3E 3-nanometer process to develop the M3 chipset.

Besides the promised improvement in performance and the introduction of new AI features, the M3 chipset would also maintain the same cores found in its predecessor, the M2 chipset, reported Business Insider.

Why It’s Important: Before the M3-powered Macs debut in October, Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 series and an updated Apple Watch lineup.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring exciting upgrades, including a periscope lens with 6X optical zoom exclusive to the Pro Max model and the adoption of a USB-C port for faster charging and transfer speeds. Additionally, the Dynamic Island feature could expand to non-Pro models this September.

