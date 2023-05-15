ñol


Apple Goes Aggressive On Mac Comeback, To Switch To 3-Nm Manufacturing

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 15, 2023 7:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc AAPL ramped up testing of M3 chips to win back customers for the MacBook lineup.
  • The iPhone maker has begun putting next-generation Macs with the M3 chips through their paces, testing them with third-party apps to ensure compatibility with its software ecosystem, Bloomberg reports.
  • Apple made the move despite being yet to mark the debut of its next set of Macs with M2 chips.
  • Apple’s Mac business suffered a 31% sales decline last quarter, missing analyst estimates. 
  • Reportedly, at least one version of the M3 in trialing has 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores, and 36 gigabytes of memory. 
  • The CPU, the chip’s central processor, comprises six high-performance cores that handle the most intensive tasks and six efficiency cores that kick in for operations that need less power.
  • Apple would switch to the 3-nanometer manufacturing process with its M3 line. 
  • It will likely launch Macs with M3 chips toward the end of 2023 or early 2024. At the same time, the first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip will likely arrive this summer.
  • Reportedly, Apple is working on M3-based iMacs, high-end and low-end MacBook Pros, and MacBook Airs.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.39% at $173.25 premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Company

