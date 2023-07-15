Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Children's Place, AT&T And A Boost From Prime Day

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "Children's Place CEO Jane Elfers Buys Up Stock," Ed Lin writes that, while apparel retailer Children's Place Inc PLCE has underperformed in what CEO Jane Elfers called a "challenging macroeconomic environment" this year, the company's head took advantage of Children's Place's rising stock price earlier this month to purchase additional shares for $1 million.
In "AT&T Is Cheap and Its Dividend Is Huge. Why One Analyst Just Downgraded Its Stock," Angela Palumbo notes that one JP Morgan analyst downgraded the stock of AT&T Inc. T to "Neutral" from "Overweight" over concerns around the telecommunications company's wireless and fiber growth businesses as well as "uncertainty" related to lead-sheathed cables.
"Amazon Stock Is Rising. Prime Day Sales Impress Wall Street," by Palumbo, notes that analysts are high on Amazon.com, Inc AMZN thanks to a successful Prime Day, which the company said was "its largest sales day in company history."
"Buy SoFi Technologies Stock, Analysts Say, as the ‘Banking Industry Fragments,'" by Emily Dattilo, explains why analysts this week maintained a "Buy" rating on SoFi Technologies, Inc SOFI even in an shaky economy.
In "Nikola Stock Rallies Again. We Have No Idea Where It's Going," Al Root writes that, while electric truck maker Nikola Corp NKLA announced on Thursday a sale of 50 trucks to hydrogen producer BayoTech, "investors can't value Nikola off earnings yet."
Read Next: Microsoft-Activision Acquisition Clears Another Hurdle As FTC's Appeal To Block The Deal Falls Through
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.