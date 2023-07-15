Elon Musk criticized President Joe Biden‘s controversial choice to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs, highlighting the irony of fate and the underlying “hypocrisy” in the decision-making process.

What Happened: On Saturday, Musk took to Twitter to express his disapproval of President Biden’s decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs. His criticism came amid growing concerns over the use of these controversial munitions.

Cluster bombs, which more than 120 countries have banned due to their indiscriminate nature and potential harm to civilians, are notorious for their unexploded ordnance that can endanger populations for years.

The Biden administration’s move to include cluster bombs in an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine has raised significant alarm among human rights organizations and lawmakers.

Cluster munitions used by Russia during the invasion of Ukraine reportedly had a high dud rate of nearly 40%, increasing the risk of civilian casualties. The U.S. has pledged to provide Ukraine with munitions featuring a dud rate of less than 3%.

The controversy surrounding the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine has also drawn criticism from international allies. The U.K., which discourages the use of cluster munitions, expressed disapproval, while Spain also voiced concerns.

President’s Response To The Criticism: President Biden acknowledged the challenging nature of the decision and stated that it took him a while to be convinced to proceed with sending cluster bombs, reported CNN.

He explained that the decision was motivated by Ukraine’s urgent need for ammunition as they face increasing pressure in the ongoing conflict.

“It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, I discussed this with our friends up on the Hill,” Biden said, adding, “The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition.”

