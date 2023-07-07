Former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, John Bolton, on Friday, hailed President Joe Biden-led administration's controversial decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as "an excellent idea."

What Happened: Team Biden's decision to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs has sparked concerns from human rights groups and some congressional lawmakers.

Over 120 countries have banned the munitions because their imprecision and failure to detonate properly poses significant risks. These unexploded ordnance can persist for decades, endangering civilian populations, including children.

Bolton told John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM's Cats & Cosby show, "I think it's an excellent idea," reported The Hill.

"We should have done it before the Ukrainians were asking for it."

"Cluster munitions will aid the Ukrainians," he added.

Meanwhile, Cluster munitions used by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine are reported to have a significant “dud rate” of nearly 40%. A higher dud rate increases the likelihood of these munitions failing to detonate and increases the risk of civilian casualties. Washington has pledged to send munitions with a dud rate of less than 3%.

The cluster bombs are part of a recently announced $800 million military aid package for Ukraine. President Biden acknowledged that sending these weapons was a “difficult decision” due to their controversial nature.

