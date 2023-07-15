Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, has made a strategic resurgence with the launch of Threads, despite the now-dwindling user engagement. This move embodies his ‘OG Mark’ persona and signals a noteworthy shift in his company’s narrative.

What Happened: Months of secretive efforts led to the development of Threads, a Twitter-like service that seamlessly fits into Meta’s existing array of apps.

Zuckerberg’s resurgence with Threads represents a calculated move, highlighting his cutthroat approach reminiscent of his early years at Facebook, reported The Washington Post.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Have The ‘Button’ That CEOs Like Sundar Pichai Don’t, Says Top Hacker

The initial success of Thread has allowed Zuckerberg to confidently showcase himself on the offensive, embodying the image of a victorious fighter as portrayed in his recent social media posts.

The outward display of triumph aligns with Meta CEO’s attitude behind closed doors — some have described this as a return to the Zuckerberg of old, often referred to as “OG Mark,” the report highlighted, citing people familiar with the matter.

How Threads Came To Be: For the unversed, under Zuckerberg’s guidance, a core group led by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, worked diligently on what was internally known as Project 92.

The timing of Threads’ launch couldn’t have been more opportune for Meta, as it coincided with rival Elon Musk’s missteps with Twitter. As Musk’s actions drew criticism and alienated users and advertisers, Meta saw an opening to capitalize on the situation and offer a “sanely run” platform, as Meta’s Chris Cox stated.

Why It’s Important: Threads quickly gained traction, drawing in 100 million users within a week and becoming the fastest-growing app in history. However, its success does not alleviate all of Zuckerberg’s business challenges.

Meta’s core digital-advertising business is slowly recovering after a challenging year, and the metaverse, which Zuckerberg has heavily invested in, has yet to demonstrate its full potential, the report noted.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Rivalry Heats Up: Which Billionaire Pays Their Employees More?