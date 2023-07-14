Nods And Shakes: Next Year's Emoji 15.1 Pack Will Let You Express In Ways You Haven't Imagined

The upcoming Emoji 15.1 in 2024 could bring a fresh wave of expressive characters, including head-shaking gestures and more, to make engaging even more fun.

What Happened: The Unicode Consortium has been considering a new set of emojis as part of Emoji 15.1, set to be released in 2024.

One of the notable additions in Emoji 15.1 includes head-shaking gestures, enabling users to express agreement, disagreement, or amusement in a better way.

These gestures will be available in both vertical and horizontal movements, adding a new level of expressiveness to digital conversations, according to Emojipedia.

In addition to the head-shaking emojis, Emoji 15.1 could also introduce directional people emojis with multiple skin tones. This update aims to enhance inclusivity and representation, expanding the existing range of person-based emojis.

In anticipation of World Emoji Day 2023, which will be celebrated on July 17, Emojipedia has unveiled sample designs for the new candidate emojis, offering a much-needed sneak peek.

Why It's Important: While the final designs for Emoji 15.1 are yet to be determined, major tech companies like Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google are expected to adopt these emojis through future software updates.

This means that users of Apple devices, for example, would likely see the new emojis on their iPhones, iPads, and Macs after these updates are rolled out, the report noted.

