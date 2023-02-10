Do you own an Apple Inc. AAPL smartphone and love emojis? This viral TikTok video will definitely brighten up your day and your iPhone experience.

What Happened: A TikTok account that goes by the handle name Tech Hack Guy shared a "secret emoji trick" — and it is going viral. The account has more than 460K followers on the platform.

Here are the steps users need to follow to create their own customize emojis:

Step I: Go to Settings and click on Focus.

Step II: Tap on the plus icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Step III: Head to Custom and select an emoji.

Step IV: Give it a name and select the color.

Step V: Go to Next and tap on Allow None.

Step VI: Tap on Done and then turn the button to On in front of the name you gave to your new emoji.

There are a plethora of options for users to choose from to customize their next emoji.

Watch the video here:

