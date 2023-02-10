ñol


Love Emojis? Viral TikTok Explains How To Create A Customized One On Your iPhone

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 10, 2023 7:28 AM | 1 min read
Love Emojis? Viral TikTok Explains How To Create A Customized One On Your iPhone

Do you own an Apple Inc. AAPL smartphone and love emojis? This viral TikTok video will definitely brighten up your day and your iPhone experience. 

What Happened: A TikTok account that goes by the handle name Tech Hack Guy shared a "secret emoji trick" — and it is going viral. The account has more than 460K followers on the platform. 

Here are the steps users need to follow to create their own customize emojis: 

Step I: Go to Settings and click on Focus. 

Step II: Tap on the plus icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Step III: Head to Custom and select an emoji.

Step IV: Give it a name and select the color. 

Step V: Go to Next and tap on Allow None. 

Step VI: Tap on Done and then turn the button to On in front of the name you gave to your new emoji.

There are a plethora of options for users to choose from to customize their next emoji. 

Watch the video here: 

@techhackguy Secret Emoji Trick

Posted In: Consumer TechEmojisiPhoneTech HacksTikTokNewsTech

