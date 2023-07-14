Fed's Outlook Pushes Indian Rupee Up Against The Dollar

India’s rupee is on the rise, tracking further losses in the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve’s outlook remains uncertain, Reuters reports.

Why It Matters: The rupee has been strengthening against the dollar, a trend that could continue if the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its dovish stance. The rupee’s rise is also supported by a decline in crude oil prices, which reduces India’s import bill.

What’s Next: Investors are closely watching the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decisions and their impact on global currency markets. The rupee’s trajectory will largely depend on these factors in the near term.

Photo by Kunal Mehta for Shutterstock