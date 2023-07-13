China Issues New AI Guidelines Following Elon Musk's International Framework Remarks

In a significant move, China’s cyberspace regulator has issued temporary rules for generative AI services, marking a new phase in the country’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence, Reuters reports.

This development comes just hours after Elon Musk stated that China is interested in an international AI framework on regulations.

What Happened: The new rules, which were released on Wednesday, require companies that offer generative AI services to obtain user consent before collecting personal data. The rules also mandate that these companies must clearly indicate when content has been generated or modified by AI.

These temporary regulations come amidst China’s ongoing efforts to tighten its grip on the country’s booming tech industry. The rules are expected to impact a wide range of sectors, including news media, entertainment, and e-commerce.

Why It Matters: The move is seen as part of China’s broader efforts to establish a regulatory framework for AI. The country has been actively promoting AI development and has set ambitious goals to become a global leader in AI by 2030.

However, the rapid development and deployment of AI technologies have raised concerns about privacy and security, prompting the government to step in.

These new rules could potentially impact international tech companies operating in China, as well as domestic firms. It also underscores China’s determination to control the narrative and the technology that is increasingly shaping public opinion and consumer behavior.

Earlier, Xi Jinping also reportedly told Bill Gates, US AI tech is welcome in China, but the risks associated with this openness remain a concern.

China’s approach to AI regulation contrasts with that of the US, where AI development is largely driven by the private sector, and regulatory efforts have been more piecemeal. This development underscores the diverging paths the two superpowers are taking in the AI race.

Photo via Shutterstock.