Roblox Expands to Meta's Quest VR Headsets, Brings Immersive Gaming to a Growing Community

Roblox Corp's RBLX online game will soon be available on Meta Platforms, Inc's META Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets with an open beta that will be available on App Lab shortly.

The game will initially arrive as a beta version on Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It will work on the upcoming Quest 3 as well.

On average, more than 66 million users log into Roblox daily, with a community spanning mobile devices (iOS and Android), desktops, and Xbox.

Now, the Roblox developer community can optimize their existing games for Quest and build new ones for VR while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community.

With over 15 million active experiences and counting, Roblox will offer a vast library of content for the Quest community to explore.

And because Roblox is cross-platform, users can connect, play, and hang out with friends across Xbox, iOS, Android, and desktop —helping make VR more social than ever.

The Meta Quest 3 costs $499 and will arrive this fall. The Quest 3 is $100 pricier than its 2020 predecessor, TechCrunch reports.

Meta has said the headset features high-res color mixed reality and is 40% thinner than the Quest 2. The product features the latest Snapdragon, higher resolution displays, and 2x GPU performance.

Price Action: RBLX shares are trading higher by 1.24% at $44.00 premarket on the last check Thursday.

