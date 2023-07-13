Damar Hamlin Breaks Down On Stage As He Honors First Responders Who Saved His Life

Damar Hamlin, the 25-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, took to the stage at the ESPY Awards to honor the first responders who saved his life after a cardiac arrest during a game in January. Hamlin’s emotional tribute highlighted the importance of service to others, People reports.

A Life-Saving Intervention: Hamlin shared his story, expressing his gratitude to the first responders.

“I didn’t wake up that morning in January thinking that I would need someone to save my life that day,” he said. He emphasized that anyone can become a hero at any given time, and concluded by saying, “These are mine.”

The Pat Tillman Award for Service: The first responders received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, an annual award given to individuals who serve others in the legacy of Tillman, who died in Afghanistan after enlisting following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Nate Breske, the Buffalo Bills’ head athletic trainer, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

Hamlin’s Recovery and Return: Hamlin, who collapsed on the field on Jan. 2 due to commotio cordis, recovered from being in critical condition and plans to return to the field this fall. He also honored the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive him at the annual NFL Honors in February.

