Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, has requested a delay in a hearing scheduled for Friday in the classified documents case. This request was met with strong opposition from special counsel Jack Smith, who deemed the postponement “unnecessary,” CNN reports.

Dispute Over Delay

Nauta’s request for delay did not propose a new date for the hearing, which is set to discuss the handling of classified materials in the case. He cited a bench trial that his main lawyer, Stanley Woodward, has in Washington, DC, this week as the reason for the delay.

Smith countered that Nauta’s Florida-based lawyer, Sasha Dadan, could handle the hearing. “An indefinite continuance is unnecessary, will inject additional delay in this case, and is contrary to the public interest,” Smith’s team stated in their filing.

Security Clearance Concerns

Nauta raised concerns about his defense team’s lack of security clearances, claiming it was unreasonable to expect his new Florida-based attorney to lead the discussion at Friday’s hearing “barely a week after she has been retained by Mr. Nauta.” Smith’s team responded that Woodward, the DC-based lawyer, has yet to complete the required form for the security clearance process.

Public Interest in Expeditious Proceedings

“Almost a month has passed since the grand jury returned its indictment. There is a strong public interest in the conference occurring as originally scheduled and the case proceeding as expeditiously as possible,”



Smith’s team said. While Trump entered his not-guilty plea in the case on June 13, Nauta was only able to enter his not-guilty plea last week due to delays in retaining a Florida counsel.

