Here's How Elon Musk Reacted To His Viral Childhood Pic

On Saturday, a baby photo of billionaire Elon Musk went viral on Twitter, and users couldn't stop talking about it. The picture was tweeted by the handle @Kristennetten.

With the old sepia picture of Musk, the user wrote, "The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World .. Elon Baby."

Responding to the image, Musk said, "I look insane lol." The image has more than 1.7 million views.

Following Musk's reaction, people started responding to his childhood image.

One user said, "This baby just look up and make some plans about Mars."

Another Twitter user shared a photo of a kid eating donuts and said Elon is eating donuts.

One user asked if anyone saw an image of Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier in June, a parody account of Jerome Powell shared an AI-generated image of Musk as a baby on Twitter.

The account tweeted the image of Musk in a white shirt with brown trousers. In a lighthearted tweet, the account wrote that the billionaire "was reportedly working on some anti-aging formula, but it got way out of hand."

Responding to the tweet, Musk said he may have taken too much of the formula.

Image: Edited with Midjourney