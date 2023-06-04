Twitter User Shares Hilarious AI-Generated Image Of Elon Musk As Baby, Billionaire Entrepreneur Responds

On Sunday, a parody account shared Elon Musk as a baby on Twitter, and fellow users couldn't stop talking about it.

The account, Not Jerome Powell, tweeted an AI-generated image of Musk in a white shirt with brown trousers. In a lighthearted tweet, the account wrote that the billionaire "was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand." Responding to the tweet, Musk said he may have taken too much of the formula.

Another Twitter user replied to the account, sharing an AI-generated image of toddler Musk with the caption "Baby Elon will save the world!"

A third user responded to the same account and shared an AI-generated image — this time of Russian President Vladimir Putin — with the caption "Vladimir also took too much."

On Friday, an AI-generated image that showed Musk donning traditional Indian attire went viral, prompting a reaction from the billionaire himself.

"I love it!" Musk replied, adding two Indian flag emojis to his tweet.

Photo: Steve Jurvetson via flickr