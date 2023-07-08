Zuckerberg Spent $43M On Security But $5.5M To Back Defund The Police, Says Report

In only three years, Meta Platforms Inc META has allocated $43.4 million toward its CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security expenses. However, Zuckerberg's foundation has been providing substantial financial support to activist groups advocating defunding the police, investigative journalist Lee Fang reported on Friday.

According to a Meta's corporate disclosure filed with the SEC, Zuckerberg received $13.4 million in personal security expenses in 2020, followed by $15.1 million in 2021 and a further $14.8 million last year, resulting in a total expenditure of $43.4 million on security during this period.

At the same time, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) reportedly donated $3 million to PolicyLink, the organization responsible for DefundPolice.org. The donation aims to empower activists by providing them with resources and tools to advocate for decreased funding for the police.

Additionally, CZI made a noteworthy contribution of over $2.5 million to Solidaire, a specialized foundation dedicated to supporting activist groups that actively work toward the complete abolition of policing, according to Fang.

In a statement on its website, the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of 150 activist groups funded by Solidaire, said, "When we say 'defund and abolish the police,' we mean exactly that." Black Lives Matter DC, another group supported by Solidaire, similarly tweeted, "Yes, We Mean Literally Abolish the Police Because reform won't happen."

Contrary to opposing all forms of policing, Zuckerberg supports specific law enforcement measures, according to Fang. The billionaire's philanthropic organization annually offers financial aid to the community foundation associated with the Redwood City Police Department, which is responsible for patrolling the vicinity of Meta's and CZI's offices, Fang reported.

Zuckerberg's backing of his local police department aligns with the public's general sentiment. Various significant polls conducted in recent years consistently demonstrate widespread support for both reforming and maintaining local police, despite the calls for "abolition" made by activist groups backed by billionaires.

