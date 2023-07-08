iPhone 15, New Foldable MacBook, Hefty Discounts And More: Apple's Power Moves This Week

This week in the Apple universe was filled with exciting news and deals. From rumors about the iPhone 15’s powerhouse battery to hefty discounts on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, Apple enthusiasts had a lot to look forward to. Let’s dive into the details.

iPhone 15 Rumored to Pack a Powerhouse Battery

Rumors are suggesting that Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming iPhone 15 could feature a notable increase in battery capacity, potentially enhancing the device’s power capabilities. The standard iPhone 15 model may increase its battery capacity from 3,279mAh to a larger 3,877mAh version. Read the full article here.

Deal Alert: iPhone 13 Pro Max at a Hefty Discount

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a discount of $220 on Amazon.com, bringing down the price to just $879, from $1,099. This deal is applicable with a carrier plan, and the $220 discount is available in the Alpine Green color. Read the full article here.

Steal Deal: Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at All-Time Low Price

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is available at an all-time low price of $979 on B&H Photo, after a discount of $120. This is the base model with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an eight-core GPU. Read the full article here.

MacBook with a Foldable Display: Apple Reportedly Planning One

Apple Inc. is reportedly planning a foldable MacBook that could launch sometime in 2026. The Cupertino tech giant is in talks with display suppliers for a foldable MacBook, including companies like LG Display and Samsung Display. Read the full article here.

Playing Windows Games on Mac Just Got Better

Apple Inc. has recently rolled out an update to its Game Porting Toolkit, designed to enhance performance for Windows games running on a Mac. The update has resolved stability issues: certain games that would crash when playing video cutscenes with specific codecs now operate smoothly. Read the full article here.

Apple Watch Photo by Teacher Photo on Shutterstock