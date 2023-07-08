Donald Trump has got a staunch backer in former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, as the latter defended the former president's stance on the Ukraine war.

What Happened: Carlson, who now hosts his show on Twitter, sees Trump as a visionary and efficient leader. "Looking back on this 10 years from now.. we are going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years," Carlson said in an episode of Russell Brand's podcast aired on Friday.

The media personality said the former president reoriented the Republican party against the wishes of Republican leaders. "I'm struck by his foreign policy views," he said.

Trump is the only person with stature in the Republican Party, who is questioning why the U.S. is supporting an endless war in Ukraine, Carlson said.

“I’m so grateful that he has that position; he’s right and everyone in Washington is wrong,” he said. The Russia-Ukraine war is reshaping populations now and Europe will never be the same because of the war, he added. He also pointed to the large number of people killed in the war.

“Trump alone among popular figures in both parties understands that and I’m grateful,” Carlson said.

“Words really matter; saying something true out loud matters and he is saying true things about Ukraine and God bless him.”

Why It's Important: Despite the many legal troubles, Trump is still leading in the opinion polls as the most favored candidate for getting the Republican nomination. Numbers compiled by FiveThirtyEight show that he was preferred by 52% of the voters compared to the 23.3% scored by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is a distant second.

Trump has opposed funding the Ukraine war and has slammed the Biden administration for extending tens of billions of dollars of aid to Kyiv. In an CNN townhall, the former president said, “Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying. And I'll have that done in 24 hours.”

