New photos and videos uploaded by fans on Twitter shows Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA Cybertruck undergoing testing in snow in New Zealand. Last month, the electric vehicle maker took a Cybertruck to New Zealand for winter testing.

What Happened: The vehicles are reportedly undergoing testing at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds (SHPG) in New Zealand. This automotive proving ground provides winter testing opportunities from June to September, which coincides with the summer season in the U.S.

Videos posted by fans on Twitter show a silver Cybertruck and a camouflaged variant effortlessly navigating the snowy terrain within the facility. Other Tesla models also can be reportedly seen at the proving grounds.

Why It Matters: During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in May, Musk said that the EV-maker will start delivering the Cybertruck later this year. "If anything, it is better than expectations,” Musk had said. Days after the announcement, Tesla posted a picture of a silver Cybertruck in snow amid winter testing.

With the announcement and various vehicles being spotted on road, the anticipation for the exoskeleton-based vehicle, first unveiled in 2019, is building.

In a February tweet, Musk said that handling demand for the Cybertruck won't be an issue, but ramping production will likely be a challenge. Musk expects to sell 250,000-500,000 Cybertrucks every year once production is fully ramped up.

