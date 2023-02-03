Trump Says Ron DeSantis Begged For His Endorsement: 'There Were Tears Coming Down From His Eyes'

Former President Donald Trump repeated his assertion that he was responsible for the election of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to his post in 2018 but disclosed new details to the story.

What Happened: In an interview, first noted on Vanity Fair, with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said, “Ron DeSantis got elected because of me.”

“You remember, he had nothing, he was dead, he was leaving the race, he came over and he begged me, begged me, for an endorsement.”

The former U.S. leader told the radio host that DeSantis said, “‘If you endorse me, I’ll win” and there were tears dropping from his eyes.

Why It Matters: Last month, Trump said that he will “handle” DeSantis if the Republican governor emerged as a potential challenger in 2024.

“Now I hear he might want to run against me. So, we’ll handle that the way I handle things,” said Trump.

While DeSantis has yet to throw his hat into the ring, there is speculation that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley could make the announcement of a presidential run in the coming days.

Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence is also a likely contender but he’s yet to make an announcement on his 2024 plans.

