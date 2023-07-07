Google's First Fully-Custom Tensor Chipsets Reportedly Pushed Back To 2025

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google has reportedly pushed back the launch of its first fully-custom designed Tensor chipset to 2025. Google had initially planned to launch it in 2024, but a delay in the hand-off from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) means that it's sticking with Samsung for another year.

What Happened: Google's planned switch to its first fully-custom designed Tensor chipset has been pushed back to 2025 after it missed the trial production deadline with TSMC, reported The Information.

As a result, Samsung will manufacture Tensor chipsets till 2024 now. The upcoming Pixel 8 series this year and the Pixel 9 series next year will both be powered by Samsung-made Tensor chipsets.

The first Pixel smartphone with a TSMC-made Tensor chipset will be the Pixel 10 series in 2025, powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, codenamed "Laguna". It will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometer process, with reduced thickness and improved power efficiency.

Why This Is Important: One of the distinguishing features of the Pixel smartphone line-up has been Google's custom Tensor chipsets, designed in partnership with Samsung.

Drawing inspiration from Apple Inc. AAPL which also makes its own chipsets, Google's decision to have more control over the chipsets in its phones reflects in many features like faster night-mode photography, up to 70% faster transcription, filtering out background noise during calls, and more.

Making the switch to TSMC from Samsung will also allow Google to extract better performance and efficiency from its Tensor chipsets – TSMC's manufacturing process is more efficient than Samsung's. It remains to be seen what the added benefits of Google going fully custom with its Tensor chipsets will be, though.

