Nothing Mysterious About It: Nothing Phone (2) Specs And Price Details Leak Ahead Of Launch

The Nothing Phone (2) launch is just a few days away but details about the smartphone continue to pour in. The latest leak reveals almost everything there is to know about the Nothing Phone (2), killing the mystery and making the official launch just a formality.

What Happened: Nothing Phone (2)'s full list of specifications and price has been revealed by a tipster, days after the press renders of the upcoming phone and a first-look video by MKBHD were posted.

See Also: Carl Pei Teases Nothing Phone 2’s USB Cable Design, And It Looks Gorgeous

Key details of the Nothing Phone (2), like the display and cameras, are now out courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar.

According to him, the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate – compared to its predecessor, this is a minor increase in the display size.

The tipster also revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide angle snapper. Although the resolution is the same as its predecessor, the lenses will likely see an upgrade. Nothing will likely bump up the resolution of the selfie camera to 32MP in the Phone (2), from 16MP in the Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (2)'s price is expected to start at INR 42,000, translating to $510. However, US pricing will likely vary, so we will have to wait for the official launch to get the exact number.

What We Already Know: The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It is said to feature an optical fingerprint sensor and a 4,700mAh battery, with support for 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Think Twice Before Deleting Your Threads Account: It Will Nuke Your Instagram Account Too