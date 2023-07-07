Health Expert Raves About Ozempic As A 'Game-Changer' For PCOS, Says Just As Crucial As For Diabetes Patients

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a medical weight loss expert, recently shared her insights on the use of Ozempic, a medication that has gained popularity for its weight loss benefits, Molly Sims reports.

Understanding Ozempic

Aliabadi, who specializes in obstetrics, gynecology and infertility, and has launched a personalized medical weight loss treatment plan called Trimly, explained that Ozempic is not just for losing a few extra pounds. It can address underlying issues causing uncontrollable weight gain, such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), menopause, and diabetes.

PCOS and Weight Loss

Aliabadi is particularly passionate about treating PCOS, an insulin resistance condition affecting a large percentage of women globally. “I can literally walk on the street and pick out PCOS patients who have no idea they are battling this silent epidemic. PCOS patients tend to be overweight, have body hair, and acne,” she said.

Ozempic Beyond Diabetes

While Ozempic is often associated with diabetes treatment, Aliabadi believes it can benefit her PCOS patients as well. The medication not only regulates insulin but also suppresses appetite and cravings.

“It has been such a game-changer for my PCOS patients since it is extremely difficult for them to lose weight,” she added.

Benefits of Medical Weight Loss

Aliabadi advocates for proactive weight management to prevent health complications like diabetes. “Why not drop their weight before they get to that point?” she asked. She reassured that Ozempic is safe to use for one-to-two months without long-term side effects, except for those with active cancer or a family history of medullary thyroid cancer.

