Jessica Simpson Hits Back On Ozempic Weight Loss Rumors: 'I Am Connected To Myself...It Doesn't Mean That It Doesn't Hurt'

Jessica Simpson has refuted rumors suggesting that her significant weight loss was due to the controversial diabetes drug, Ozempic, NZ Herald reports.

Denial of Ozempic Use

In an interview with Bustle, Simpson denied using Ozempic, a drug known for its weight loss-inducing tendencies and popularity among Hollywood stars. The actress attributed her slim figure to willpower, not medication. “It’s willpower,” she stated, dismissing the idea that her weight loss was due to anything other than her own efforts.

Addressing Body Image

Despite hurtful comments about her weight online, Simpson remains resilient, refusing to let negativity affect her daily life. "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt,” she said.

Simpson expressed her gratitude for having experienced various body sizes, which she believes has benefited her fashion brand and personal understanding of her customers. “I am fortunate to have been every size,” she said.

See Also: Popular Weight Loss Expert Sounds Alarm About Ozempic

Focus on Positivity

Simpson, who has faced body image struggles in the past, is now focusing on positive conversations about the topic. She praised the current movement for body positivity and expressed appreciation for the support she has received.

About Ozempic

Ozempic, originally known as Semaglutide and prescribed for patients with Type 2 diabetes, has gained attention for its weight loss effects. According to NBC, users of the drug can expect to lose up to 20% of their body weight in six to 12 months, after which a plateau is common.

Read Also: Ozempic Patient Reveals Pains And Gains Of Using Popular Weight Loss Drug: ‘It Changed My Life’

Photo Via John Vander Haagen From Wikimedia Commons