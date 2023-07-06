Newsom Vs DeSantis: California Governor Calls for DOJ Investigation into Migrant Relocation

On Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate a Florida-funded program that has transported migrants from Texas to California and Martha's Vineyard.

What Happened: Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with Texas Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting the DOJ to open criminal and civil investigations into the matter, The Hill reports.

The letter alleges that recruiters deceived migrants into taking flights to these particular locations based on promises of jobs and shelter. Last September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) — who is now running for president in 2024 — sent dozens of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard as part of a migrant relocation effort.

See Also: Ron DeSantis Bashed By Mexico’s President Over Florida Anti-Immigration Bill

Why It Matters: This development is the latest in a series of escalating confrontations between Newsom and DeSantis.

The two governors have been at odds over various issues, with their rivalry becoming increasingly public and heated. Newsom has previously criticized DeSantis for his handling of the migrant situation, even hinting at the possibility of kidnapping charges against Florida officials involved in the incident.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has criticized Newsom’s leadership and policies in a political advertisement filmed in San Francisco.

The officials are asking the DOJ to get involved because "the scheme stretches from Massachusetts to California and touches upon no fewer than five states," though separate investigations into potential state law violations are also underway.

Read Next: DeSantis Critic Says Florida Has Become One Of The Least Transparent In Last 4 Years