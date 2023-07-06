Texas Residents Make $150 A Day Thanks To Tesla And Rising Temperatures

Known as a leader in electric vehicles, Tesla Inc TSLA also has growing energy and solar divisions that allow users the ability to go off-grid.

Users can also generate energy that can be sold back to utility companies, something that could pay off for users big in the summer.

What Happened: The Earth had its highest temperature in over 40 years on Tuesday with an average temperature of 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperature set a new global record.

In Texas, customers of Tesla Electric saw a payday during the rising temperatures. A report from Electrek said customers of Tesla Electric in the state made up to $150 daily in recent weeks.

The paydays come as Tesla’s virtual power plant and Tesla Electric have ramped up with 6MW of power according to the report.

Tesla Electric buys and sells electricity that is generated by Tesla Powerwall owners. The business is currently only available to Powerwall owners in the state of Texas, with plans to expand in the future.

Why It’s Important: Tesla users who have Powerwalls have been told by Tesla CEO Elon Musk they can live off-grid for periods of time if they want.

Users have reported being able to use their electricity during power outages thanks to Tesla Energy.

Others have been able to sell solar power they generate from roofs, providing a monthly income stream.

With scientists believing things could get worse for rising temperatures globally in the coming summer months, consumers may want to consider Tesla Energy and Powerwall options to grab some extra income.

