Can Tesla Solar Help Low Income Housing? New European Test Will Find Out

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc TSLA has helped bring affordable clean energy vehicles to many portions of the world.

The Austin, Texas-based company also has several items that can help with solar power and affordable energy storage solutions. One country is testing out if a key Tesla product can help low-income housing that struggle with "fuel poverty," a term used to describe when households are unable to afford energy services.

What Happened: A low-income project currently being built in Scotland will use Tesla Powerwalls, which can store backup power and help in times of natural disasters with keeping lights and appliance running for customers.

The housing area is being built in North Lanarkshire, located in the suburbs of Glasgow, according to a report from Electrek, citing LABM.

Two and three bedroom homes are being built and will use the Powerwall as part of the test with builder CCG and engineering company Arc-Tech working together on the installation. Arc-Tech, a certified Tesla Powerwall installer, will install solar and Powerwalls on 19 of the homes as part of the test.

“Arc-Tech is one of the few companies that are certified to install these hugely innovative solar battery storage units, alongside EV connector points, on behalf of Tesla in Scotland. With both residential and commercial application, the long-term value can be realized across the construction sector on a broad scale for clients,” Arc-Tech managing director John Gallacher said.

Why It’s Important: The low-income houses, equipped with solar power, will come with lower subsidized rent. They could also help renters control their energy costs, which have been a major problem in portions of Europe.

“It is an exciting time for renewable tech," Gallacher said. "The system in place here is incredibly intuitive and, when combined with excellent fabric performance characteristics, it will go a long way to supporting resident during this prevailing cost-of-living crisis.”

The project has support from the Scottish government with a contribution of 9.7 million British Pounds in grant funding.

The houses and Powerwall installations are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The 19 homes are part of a total of 150 two- and three-bedroom homes being built in the area. The local government set a goal of 5,000 new homes by 2035.

Image courtesy of Tesla