Elon Musk says Tesla Inc.’s TSLA Powerwall can help homes during power cuts, even in “high altitudes.”

What Happened: Tesla, apart from being the leader in electric vehicles, also boasts a solar business — Powerwall — that offers solar panels and roofs to its customers.

Musk recently tweeted that the Tesla Powerwall would allow a home to function normally even when there is a power outage. With sufficient solar power, you can go off-grid for most of the year in high latitudes and all year in low latitudes.

The Tesla CEO added that if a user has sufficient rooftop solar power, they can disconnect from the grid “for most of the year in high latitudes and all year in low latitudes.”

A couple of Tesla Powerwall customers have even discovered clever ways to maximize their investment.

For example, the Powerwall helped one customer generate passive income. The customer had a Tesla solar roof and Powerwall installed, which helped earn $350 in extra monthly income.

Another customer in Nevada, who independently mines Bitcoin, was able to mine blocks from the comfort of his home using Tesla's solar panels and Powerwall.

Why It's Important: The Powerwall comes in handy during emergencies, ensuring that users don't suffer through a blackout. In the event of an outage, Powerwall automatically detects the disruption and uses the stored solar energy to keep appliances running uninterrupted, even for several days.

