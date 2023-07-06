Ozempic Patient Reveals Pains And Gains Of Using Popular Weight Loss Drug: 'It Changed My Life'

For many Canadians, the drug Ozempic has become a game-changer in their fight against obesity and diabetes. One such individual is Edmonton native Susanne Brown, who has found a new lease on life after being prescribed the drug. Global News reports.

Ozempic’s Dual Role

Originally designed as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes, Ozempic has found off-label use in treating obesity. This has sparked controversy, as shortages in the U.S. and Australia have led to accusations that weight loss users are depriving diabetes patients of the drug. However, this narrative overlooks those who use Ozempic under medical supervision to prevent heart disease and diabetes, manage chronic pain, and lead healthier lives.

Understanding Ozempic

Manufactured by Novo Nordisk, Ozempic contains the active ingredient semaglutide, which mimics a hormone that stimulates insulin release and reduces blood sugar spikes. It also suppresses appetite, making it an effective treatment for weight loss. Novo Nordisk also manufactures Wegovy, another semaglutide-based drug approved for obesity treatment. However, due to supply shortages, doctors have begun prescribing Ozempic off-label for obesity.

Obesity: Beyond Lifestyle Choices

Obesity is now understood as a complex, lifelong disease with multiple potential causes, not merely a result of lifestyle choices. Traditional methods of diet and exercise often fail to produce lasting results, leading to a growing acceptance of medical interventions like Ozempic. However, these treatments are not without their downsides, as Brown’s experience illustrates.

The Challenges of Ozempic

While Ozempic has helped Brown achieve her fitness goals and manage her obesity, it has also led to serious side effects, including anemia and hair loss. Despite these challenges, Brown believes the drug can be beneficial for those struggling with obesity, provided it is used responsibly and as part of a broader program addressing mental health.

