Australia's Eucalyptus Adds Ozempic To Weight-Loss Drug Lineup After Initial Resistance

In a significant shift in strategy, Australia’s leading weight loss drug-selling start-up, Eucalyptus, has started offering Ozempic, a medication traditionally used for Type 2 diabetes treatment in the country, reports the Australian Financial Review. This comes after the company’s recent acquisition of the Jenny Craig weight loss business and the creation of the Juniper and Pilot online health stores.

From Saxenda to Ozempic

Previously, Eucalyptus primarily sold a medication called Saxenda, similar to Ozempic but registered with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for tackling obesity. However, due to a Saxenda shortage since May, the company has had to explore alternative options, leading to the introduction of Ozempic, according to Eucalyptus CEO Tim Doyle.

Ozempic’s Availability

Despite being in short supply for over a year due to its promotion as a weight loss drug by influencers and media, the TGA announced that Ozempic’s supply was improving. However, its use is limited to the TGA-registered indication of Type 2 diabetes until the end of December 2023. Eucalyptus has started transitioning eligible patients to Ozempic, starting with those who have diabetes or are at high risk.

Addressing Side Effects and Weight Regain

Ozempic has side effects including nausea, diarrhea, and constipation which can be severe for some patients. Some have reported not keeping the weight off after discontinuing the drug. To address this, Eucalyptus offers free health coaching for patients buying its medication.

Supply Issues Resolved

A spokeswoman for the TGA stated that the shortage of Saxenda, attributed to transport and logistics problems, had been resolved as of June 25, 2023. However, intermittent supply disruptions may occur as stock is replenished throughout the supply chain to wholesalers and pharmacies.

