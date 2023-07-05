Here's How To Get Your Instagram Threads Invite With These Secret Codes

Instagram Threads is almost here and you can get ahead of the line using two secret codes. While Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are gearing up for a face-off in the ring, Zuckerberg has also timed the launch of his Twitter-clone Instagram Threads perfectly after Twitter's severe rate limits made it inaccessible on July 1 and 2.

What Happened: There are two secret codes that can be used to grab an invite to Instagram Threads, an upcoming Twitter clone from Meta Platforms Inc. META. These codes will allow you to carry over your existing Instagram username as well as gain access to Instagram Threads when it goes live.

The two secret codes are "threads" and "saymore".

You can grab an Instagram Thread invite by following these simple steps:

Open the Instagram app on your phone.

Tap on the ‘Search' button and now tap on the search box on the top.

Now, enter "threads" or "saymore" – you will see a red ticket on the right.

Tap on the red ticket and you will get your Instagram Threads invite.

Instagram Threads will be available for iOS and Android.

Meta's Twitter Killer? Instagram Threads' launch is almost perfectly timed, especially with Twitter's ongoing issues and the severe rate limits which made the service inaccessible to many users over the previous weekend.

To be clear, this is the second incarnation of Instagram Threads – Meta had earlier launched Threads as a separate app for Instagram users for messaging a limited or close circle of friends.

However, in its new avatar, Instagram Threads will do the complete opposite – it will be more public-facing and like Twitter, but you can still bring over your existing Instagram friends and followers.

