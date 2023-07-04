Popular Weight Loss Expert Sounds Alarm About Ozempic: 'I Find It Very Scary...'

TV personality and medical doctor Dr. Eva Orsmond has raised concerns about the weight loss pill Ozempic, highlighting potential risks and urging caution.

What Happened: According to a report by The Irish Mirror, Dr. Orsmond has warned about the drug’s side effects and long-term implications.

The drug has gained attention for its potential in aiding weight loss. However, Dr. Orsmond expressed concerns about the medication, emphasizing the need for people to be aware of the associated risks. "It does work for some people and it does make them feel fuller but it doesn't work for everybody. Some people are very, very sick on it.”

"All these diabetic drugs have side effects, quite heavy side effects. If you looked at the leaflet for Ozempic and read the potential side effects, you might think differently.”

See Also: Is Ozempic Right for Your Weight Loss Goals?

Why It Matters: Dr. Orsmond’s warning about Ozempic sheds light on the potential risks involved in using the weight loss pill. According to Dr. Orsmond, what she finds “scary” about Ozempic is that to sustain the weight loss, one must continue taking the drug indefinitely, incurring an annual expense of approximately €1,500 ($1,632). "What I find very scary is that it's actually licensed for life," she said, adding, "When you actually read the [leaflet], the manufacturer says there's a big chance that people basically put the weight back on when they come off the drug.”

Earlier, the doctors recommend discontinuing the use of Ozempic prior to surgery to avoid potential complications. This highlights the importance of considering the interactions between medications and surgical procedures.

Another Benzinga article warns about the long-term consequences of taking Ozempic, suggesting that individuals may become dependent on the drug for a lifetime, based on diabetes research findings.

Read Next: Move Over Ozempic, Eli Lilly’s Retatrutide is the New