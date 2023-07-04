Robert Kennedy Jr. is fighting the Democratic presidential primary race and is pitted against President Joe Biden. He recently kicked up a storm by drawing a lot of people into a debate about the COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory.

The presidential hopeful's wife Cheryl Hines, in a yet-to-be-aired podcast hosted by Russell Brand, gave her two cents on her husband's run for office.

When asked whether she is doing all right amid the pressure of being an "on-screen accomplice of a stubborn and difficult partner who gets himself into all sorts of scrapes with his unwillingness to not take up unnecessary confrontations," Hines said she seems to be okay.

Hines, an actor and comedian, weighed in on the controversies surrounding her husband's viewpoints

“Oftentimes, perception is reality to people, so you have people that have read one article and they truly believe that article that they read and then you have another group of people that have read a different article and it says something completely different but that is also their reality,” she said.

It turns “people against us and against each other,” she added.

Hines pointed out that this is despite the people being all one, wanting the same thing; they all want the children to be healthy and each other to be happy.

“The only way to do that is to stop to listen to each other and to have a conversation and to try to understand the other person instead of the finger waving and saying you’re wrong,” she said in a video clip of the podcast shared on Twitter.

“I just think that we need to just take a moment and breathe and know that we’re all connected.”

