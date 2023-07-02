Whistleblower Vs. Billionaire: Edward Snowden Throws Shade At Elon Musk's 'Broken' Twitter Empire

Edward Snowden, the renowned whistleblower, has launched a full-frontal assault on Twitter’s restrictive regime, touting the open-source alternative called "Nostr"’ amidst growing dissatisfaction with the platform under the ownership of Elon Musk.

What Happened: Snowden, the renowned whistleblower, took a not-so-surprising public stance against Musk-owned Twitter’s limitations on the access of tweets for unregistered users. The influencer took to the microblogging platform to tout an open-source alternative and encourage netizens to check out Jack Dorsey-backed decentralized social platform Nostr since "somebody broke Twitter."

According to Snowden, Nostr promises of no rate limits, a welcoming attitude toward anonymous accounts, and no bot panic. He asked netizens to search "Damus" on Apple Inc.'s AAPL App Store and Amethyst on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store.

It is pertinent to note that it was reported earlier that Damus is being removed from the App Store for violating Cupertinp's guidelines on "business payments."

Why It's Important: Snowden's tweet came after last week Twitter started locking out non-registered users and sparking widespread confusion among the Twitterverse.

Previously, anyone could freely search and view tweets without an account, but the sudden change on Friday greeted visitors with a login prompt, effectively restricting access for those without a registered profile.

