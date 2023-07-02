Jack Dorsey Says 'Running Twitter Is Hard,' Hopes Musk Will Utilize Open Protocols Like Bitcoin

Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey, took to the platform to seemingly share his viewpoint on recent decisions made by Elon Musk, including the implementation of reading post limits.

Dorsey tweeted, acknowledging the challenges of managing Twitter, stating, "Running Twitter is hard. I don't wish that stress upon anyone."

He also tweeted, "I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense. It's easy to critique the decisions from afar … which I'm guilty of … but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will."

On Saturday, Musk outlined a new measure by Twitter to tackle "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation from the platform.

Musk announced that there would be temporary limitations on how many tweets users can read daily. The restrictions will vary for paid and unpaid users.

Musk initially tweeted about the new limitations, according to which verified account holders can now browse up to 6,000 posts daily, while unverified users face a significantly reduced limit of 600 posts.

However, following the backlash to the initial tweet limits, Musk again tweeted that verified accounts will be limited to reading 10,000 posts per day while unverified accounts will have access to 1,000 per day. New unverified users who joined the platform after Saturday's announcement can access only 500 posts per day.

After the new restrictions were announced, Dorsey said that he hoped Twitter would build on "censorship-resistant open protocols" such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, which he said was "good for all and critical to preserving the open internet."

This is not the first time Dorsey has been critical of Musk and his handling of the company. Earlier in April, Dorsey said Musk shouldn't have bought Twitter; instead, he should have walked away.

