Love knows no bounds in the age of artificial intelligence! ChatGPT, the AI-powered bot created by OpenAI, recently stole the spotlight by officiating a wedding and blurring the lines between human and machine.

What Happened: Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, the chatbot has taken on many roles in our lives, from virtual assistants to personal stylists, but now it has added a surprising skill to its repertoire: wedding officiant.

The couple at the center of this unconventional wedding, Reece Alison Wiench and Deyton Truitt, was able to say their vows with the help of ChatGPT because their state does not require a licensed marriage official to perform the ceremony, reported People Magazine.

It was the bride’s father, Stephen Wiench, who came up with the idea of using an AI officiant, citing its convenience and cost-effectiveness. However, getting an AI bot to perform the duties of a wedding officiant was not as simple as plugging in a few lines of code.

When approached about the idea, ChatGPT initially expressed hesitation, stating, “Sorry, I can’t do this. I don’t have eyes, I don’t have a body, I can’t show up and officiate your wedding.”

However, the persistent couple, along with their families, fed personal details to the AI bot, allowing it to weave those ideas into the ceremony.

Eventually, ChatGPT rose to the occasion and became an integral part of the couple’s special day. Positioned between the bride and groom, a speaker with a robotic, C-3PO-like mask projected the bot’s voice, uttering words that would unite the couple in matrimony, the report noted.

Why It's Important: While in this particular incident, the use of ChatGPT worked well for the people involved, it is possible that the same might not be the end result for others.

Previously, it was reported that two New York lawyers were slapped with a $5,000 fine after they unwittingly fell victim to the creative legal research capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Generative AI models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Corp's MSFT Bing AI and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Bard have gained notoriety for their tendency to produce fabricated information confidently, a phenomenon commonly referred to as "hallucinations."

Therefore, it is important to remember that while ChatGPT is a fairly advanced technology, there are still certain aspects that users need to be aware and cautious about.

