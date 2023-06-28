Russian General Linked To Prigozhin Goes Missing Sparking Investigation Rumours: Report

General Sergei Surovikin, the head of the Russian aerospace forces and former supreme commander in Ukraine has not been seen in public since Saturday, The Guardian reports. According to the publication, U.S. intelligence suggests that Surovikin had prior knowledge of the mutiny led by Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Links and Rumours

The well-known association between Surovikin and Prigozhin has sparked speculation that Surovikin might be under investigation or face expulsion for supporting the rebellion. Despite Surovikin’s clear statement against the uprising and in favor of the Russian government, The New York Times reported that he was aware of Prigozhin’s armed mutiny in advance.

Implications of Surovikin’s Knowledge

If confirmed, Surovikin’s prior knowledge of the plot could explain the military’s lackluster response to the mutiny. However, most analysts in Russia and abroad remain skeptical that Surovikin, a loyalist, would participate in a full-blown mutiny.

Prigozhin’s Mutiny

Prigozhin’s mutiny saw his Wagner mercenaries capture the city of Rostov and move toward Moscow before agreeing to an amnesty deal. Despite the mutiny showing disunity in the ranks, top generals, including Surovikin, ultimately offered their support to the Kremlin.

