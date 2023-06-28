GOP 2024 Candidate Asks 'What's A Uyghur?' After Bashing Biden's China Policy

GOP presidential candidate and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez appeared confused when questioned if he would raise the issue of Uyghurs being targeted by Xi Jinping's government in his campaign.

What Happened: Suarez, who criticized the Joe Biden administration's China policy during an interview with a conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt, faltered when asked about the Uyghurs.

The host asked, "Penultimate question, Mayor: Will you be talking about the Uyghurs in your campaign?"

See Also: US Aims To Thwart Xi Jinping’s AI Ambitions As China Lures Billionaires Into Race

"The what?" Suarez replied.

"The Uyghur," Hewitt repeated.

"What's a Uyghur?" Suarez said.

"Okay, we'll come back to that," Hewitt said, adding, "You've got to get smart on that."

"You gave me homework, Hugh," Suarez said. "I'll look at what a — what'd you call it, a Weeble?"

See Also: UN Concludes Forced Labor Taking Place Among Uyghur, Kazakh, Other Minorities In China’s Xinjiang Region

This came minutes after the mayor criticized the Biden administration for supposedly failing to develop a strategy to stand up to an "increasingly hostile" Beijing. He said members of the Biden administration "have very little, if any, practical understanding of the real world" while criticizing Antony Blinken's recent trip to China.

Hours later, Suarez said he "didn't recognize the pronunciation" of Uyghur that Hewitt used during the interview.

Why It Matters: Suarez launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for President earlier this month. His recent admission of lack of knowledge about the Uyghur community during an interview with Hewitt may come as a hurdle for the longshot candidate in the crowded Republican primary field for the presidential nomination.

Suarez said he "will search Uyghurs."

"I'm a good learner; I'm a fast learner," he added.

Read Next: Blinken Stands By Biden’s ‘Dictator’ Label On Xi Jinping: ‘Going To Continue To Do And Say Things You Don’t Like’