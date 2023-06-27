As the Republican nomination race heats up, the top GOP candidates – Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis –fired shots at each other on Tuesday in New Hampshire.

What Happened: While Florida Governor targeted the ex-president over his unfulfilled promises, Trump mocked the size of DeSantis' town hall crowds, CNN reported.

Responding to a question, DeSantis recalled the energetic 2016 rallies, reminiscing about the popular chants of “Drain the swamp!” and “Lock her up!” used by Trump. However, he pointed out the shift in tone after the election, with Trump seemingly backtracking. "And then, two weeks after the election: ‘Oh, no, forget about it. Forget I ever said that,'" he said.

"If I tell you I'm going to do something, I'm not just saying that for an election," DeSantis said in his most scathing criticisms of the former president.

Meanwhile, Trump candidly explained his focus on targeting DeSantis over other potential Republican candidates for the 2024 election, such as Mike Pence and Nikki Haley. "Somebody said, ‘How come you only attack him?'" Trump told the crowd in Concord, adding, "I said, ‘Cause he's in second place.'"

"Well, why don't you attack others?" the former president said.

"Because they're not in second place. But soon, I don't think he'll be in second place, so I'll be attacking somebody else," he added.

