Ron DeSantis Takes Up Donald Trump's Unfulfilled Promise: 'Going To Build Border Wall'

GOP presidential primary Ron DeSantis vowed to complete the border wall with Mexico that Donald Trump promised in 2016 but never delivered.

What Happened: DeSantis told a packed crowd in New Hampshire that "We will finally after years and years of discussions and Republicans complaining about it, we will finally be the administration to bring this border issue to a conclusion," reported Boston Herald.

"We are going to shut the border down, we are going to build the border wall," he said.

Although the Florida governor didn't mention the former president by name during a campaign in New Hampshire, it was apparent that DeSantis was clearly referring to an undelivered promise from Trump's 2016 campaign.

"Leadership is not about entertainment, leadership is not about building a brand, leadership is not about virtue signaling," DeSantis said, adding, “Leadership is about producing results for the people you represent."

Why It Matters: DeSantis and Trump have hurled a series of attacks at each other after the Florida leader joined the race to the White House last week in a turbulent launch with Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.

In a blatant attack, he called DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” and said the Florida leader “needs a personality transplant, and those are not yet available.” While DeSantis has criticized Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as president.

Recent polls have suggested that the ex-president holds a strong position in the GOP primary. The ex-president has consistently maintained a significant lead over DeSantis in various polls of GOP voters, with a double-digit margin.