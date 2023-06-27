The first comprehensive leaks of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s SSNLF upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 have found their way onto the internet, giving us a close look at the large cover display of the fifth-generation foldable smartphone from the company.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the last week of July at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

What Happened: A new leak has confirmed the rumored 3.4-inch cover display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This large external display will be the highlight of Samsung's latest flip phone, taking on the Moto Razr+, which also has a similarly-large cover display.

For comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, has a much smaller 1.9-inch cover display, which makes it less useful for anything other than notifications.

The leaked image also suggests that Samsung has managed to eliminate the crease and the gap that was visible on previous foldable smartphones from the company, thanks to a droplet-style folding technique.

Samsung and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL have also reportedly teamed up to offer customized Google apps to run on the cover display.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rumored Features: Apart from the 3.4-inch cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz inner display. It is said to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to feature two 12MP cameras and a 10MP selfie camera.

Why Is It Important: A large cover display with customized Google apps to run on it and the droplet-style folding technique that eliminates the gap when the phone is folded make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a very competitive smartphone.

The customized Google apps should help reduce the number of times the phone is flipped open, thereby extending the life of the inner foldable display. We should know more about the phone in the coming days.

