Nothing Phone (2) Will Let You Personalize Swedish House Mafia's Tunes With New Glyph Composer

The Nothing Phone (2) hype train is gaining momentum as we head closer to the July 11 launch date. The Carl Pei-led company has now announced a collaboration with the music group Swedish House Mafia, giving users an exclusive sound pack for the Nothing Phone (2).

What Happened: Nothing Phone (2) will come with an exclusive Glyph sound pack composed by the music group Swedish House Mafia. The company also shared glimpses of the upcoming phone in a teaser video showing the new Glyph Composer.

See Also: Nothing Phone (2) Will Launch On July 11: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

What Is This About: Nothing's Glyph interface, which includes a set of LED lights at the back of the phone, will now light up to the tunes of Swedish House Mafia. At a time when most smartphones look like glass slabs, the Glyph interface is Nothing's attempt at standing apart.

The new Glyph Composer will also be available for the Nothing Phone (1). It will allow users to remix and personalize the custom sounds made by the Swedish House Mafia.

The company also revealed a few bits about the upcoming phone in the video.

For instance, the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a dual camera setup on the back, just like the previous renders had suggested.

The video also suggests that there could be a punch hole notch on the top left of the display to house the selfie camera. This is evident from the time being slightly off the left, suggesting that the space is for the notch.

The phone's design also looks a little boxy, with a metal frame and antenna lines. The display also appears to be flat in the video. We should know more about the phone in the coming days.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Subscribes To 89 Influencers, But New Twitter CEO Only Pays For One