From Tesla's Secretive Twitter Account To DeSantis' Campaign Strategy: A Week of Transformative Developments In AI

This week in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been nothing short of exciting. From AI making its mark in the investment sector to its growing influence in political campaigning, the transformative potential of this technology is becoming increasingly evident. As AI continues to evolve, it’s reshaping industries and redefining the way we live and work. Let’s dive into some of the week’s most significant stories.

ChatGPT’s Investment Success

AI is proving its worth in the investment sector, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT outperforming 70% of top U.S. equity funds. This AI-constructed portfolio, which started with a hypothetical $10,000, has been going strong for six weeks, maintaining a solid fourth place among the top 10 funds. The star performer in the portfolio is Tesla Inc TSLA, up an impressive 59% since the position was opened. Read the full article here.

Tesla’s New AI Twitter Account

Tesla quietly launched a new Twitter account dedicated to its AI efforts. The account, @Tesla_AI, shared its first thread detailing Tesla’s work on building foundation models for autonomous robots. The thread ended with a call to join the Tesla AI team, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing AI technology. Read the full article here.

AI in Political Campaigning

AI is making its way into political campaigning, with figures like Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Jr. leveraging the technology. However, experts are raising concerns about the potential misuse of AI, particularly the spread of deepfake misinformation in the 2024 elections. The use of deepfakes as a political weapon has already begun, highlighting the urgent need for regulation and voter education. Read the full article here.

Bill Gates on AI in Education

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, expressed optimism about the transformative potential of AI in education. Gates highlighted how AI can simplify complex subjects, assist teachers, and create personalized sets of questions for students, taking the availability of educational tools to a “whole new level.” Read the full article here.

Snapchat’s MyAI Chatbot

Snapchat’s MyAI chatbot, which boasts 150 million users, could help improve advertisements on the platform, according to Snap Inc‘s SNAP CEO Evan Spiegel. The extensive use of MyAI will help Snapchat improve its machine-learning algorithms, potentially boosting the company’s top and bottom lines. Read the full article here.

For more insights into the world of AI, you can explore further on Benzinga's AI coverage by following this link.