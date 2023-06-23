Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL online video sharing platform, YouTube's latest initiative at VidCon reportedly strives to simplify video dubbing through the integration of artificial intelligence technology.

What Happened: YouTube has made a significant announcement at VidCon, revealing its plan to enhance the process of dubbing videos in various languages by leveraging AI technology.

As part of this initiative, the company is bringing the team from Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing service developed under Google’s Area 120 incubator, into the YouTube ecosystem, reported The Verge.

This strategic move aims to streamline the dubbing process for creators, allowing them to reach broader international audiences. By transcribing, translating and producing dubs of videos, Aloud’s technology holds the potential to make multi-language content creation more accessible.

While currently available in a limited number of languages, YouTube plans to expand the tool’s language support in the future.

The company is also working towards incorporating features that would make translated audio tracks align more closely with the original creator’s voice, expression and lip-sync by 2024, the report noted.

Why It's Important: The latest development signifies YouTube and other platforms/companies commitment to empower their target clientele with innovative AI solutions.

In May this year, it was reported that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN intends to significantly upgrade its primary retail operations by integrating chatGPT-style product search, into its web store.

On Thursday, the e-commerce giant also launched its AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, which will connect customers with AI and machine learning experts so they can turn their AI ideas into reality.

