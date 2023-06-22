A Message For Xi Jinping? Biden And Modi Unveil Unprecedented Defense, Tech Deals

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of unprecedented defense, technology, and business deals during Modi’s state visit to the United States, signaling a clear counter to Xi Jinping-led China’s global ambitions and an attempt to pull New Delhi away from Russia.

What Happened: The two leaders announced significant deals, including India’s purchase of advanced, armed drones, called MQ9B Sea Guardians, and a deal for U.S. and Indian companies to jointly produce next-generation fighter-jet engines, The Hill reports.

“The nature, the depth and breadth of our deliverables for this summit is unprecedented and I think tomorrow the two leaders will be underscoring all the areas in which the U.S. and India are advancing on common fronts," a senior administration official said.

Why It Matters: These deals underscore the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen ties with India, particularly in the face of China’s growing influence in the region.

The U.S. had previously urged India to fast-track the drone deal ahead of Modi’s visit, as reported by Benzinga. The visit, which included an exchange of symbolic gifts between Biden and Modi, as reported, marks a significant milestone in U.S.-India relations.

However, the visit and the deals announced are not without controversy. Some lawmakers and human rights groups have called for Biden to confront Modi over concerns of anti-Muslim violence and a crackdown on civil liberties and freedom of the press in India.

Despite these concerns, the defense and military partnerships announced are likely to be the most celebrated and promoted deals, as they come amid mounting tensions with China and are aimed at turning India away from Russia.