AlloVir, DigitalOcean And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

AlloVir, Inc. ALVR shares dipped 24.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading. AlloVir priced its 20 million share offering at $3.75 per share.

shares dipped 24.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading. AlloVir priced its 20 million share offering at $3.75 per share. U Power Limited UCAR shares dropped 9.6% to $7.56 in pre-market trading. China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package of tax breaks over four years for electric vehicles (EVs) and other green cars, its biggest yet for the industry as it seeks to boost slower auto sales growth.

shares dropped 9.6% to $7.56 in pre-market trading. China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package of tax breaks over four years for electric vehicles (EVs) and other green cars, its biggest yet for the industry as it seeks to boost slower auto sales growth. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN shares fell 5.7% to $39.01 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $35 price target.

shares fell 5.7% to $39.01 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $35 price target. Beneficient BENF shares dropped 5.1% to $4.09 in pre-market trading.

shares dropped 5.1% to $4.09 in pre-market trading. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 4.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares fell 4% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 4% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares fell 3.2% to $0.2370 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: Accenture, Steelcase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here