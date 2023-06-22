AlloVir, DigitalOcean And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR shares dipped 24.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading. AlloVir priced its 20 million share offering at $3.75 per share.
- U Power Limited UCAR shares dropped 9.6% to $7.56 in pre-market trading. China unveiled on Wednesday a 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) package of tax breaks over four years for electric vehicles (EVs) and other green cars, its biggest yet for the industry as it seeks to boost slower auto sales growth.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN shares fell 5.7% to $39.01 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean Holdings from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $35 price target.
- Beneficient BENF shares dropped 5.1% to $4.09 in pre-market trading.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 4.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares fell 4% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares fell 3.2% to $0.2370 in pre-market trading.
