How To Tinker With Apple's iOS 17 Beta 2 For Free?

Apple Inc. AAPL has related iOS 17 Beta 2, giving eager users a chance to explore the latest features and improvements firsthand. Find out how you can join the beta testing program and experience the latest operating system iterations before the official release.

What Happened: Following the initial preview of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled the first beta version for developers earlier this month. Now, with the arrival of the second developer beta, users could get a closer look at the features and changes that have been incorporated since the keynote presentation.

See Also: Get Up To Speed With New Interactive Widgets In iOS 17: Here’s How

While feedback submitted during the first beta phase may not be addressed until the subsequent release, iOS 17 Beta 2 is still expected to introduce significant alterations to the user experience.

This stage of the beta testing process often brings about noteworthy adjustments to the interface and functionality of the operating system.

How To Access iOS 17 Beta 2 For Free: Typically, accessing developer beta software requires a $99 payment, granting official download and installation rights. However, this year Apple has introduced a new opportunity for tech enthusiasts to try out iOS 17. By joining the Apple Developer Program, individuals can gain access to the beta version at no cost.

After creating an account, users simply need to follow a few steps:

Step I: Open Settings and navigate to General and then select Software Update.

Step II: Then, under the Beta Updates section, tap on the option for iOS 17 Developer Beta.

Step III: Tap on Download and Install.

Step IV: Enter the passcode and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step V: Once the installation is complete, your iPhone will reboot and voila, you will now have access to iOS 17 Beta 2.

Word Of Caution: Beta versions, including iOS 17 Beta 2, are not intended for general use. While the update brings exciting possibilities, it could also lead to disruptions such as disabled phone calls, text messages, or a laggy user experience.

To mitigate these risks, users are encouraged to back up their iPhone on the latest stable iOS 16 version before updating to iOS 17, allowing for an easy revert if necessary. Consequently, it is advised to install the beta software on a spare or secondary device, preferably an iPhone XS or later model, to avoid any inconvenience.

Which iPhones Are Not Compatible: As iOS 17 is exclusively compatible with iPhone XS and newer models, users with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will not be able to participate in the beta testing program.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: After Apple And Samsung, Google Reportedly Bans Internal Use Of AI Chatbots — Including Its Own Bard