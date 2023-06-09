Elon Musk Weighs In On This Apple iOS 17 Update: 'Big, If True'

Elon Musk has weighed in on an update brought by Apple Inc.’s AAPL iOS 17, expressing that it could significantly impact how we interact with our iPhones.

What Happened: At Apple’s annual WWDC 2023 event, one announcement that stood out in the iOS update section was a tweak to the iPhone’s autocorrect feature that could end one of its most notorious quirks.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, revealed at the time that the new iOS 17 update would allow the keyboard to learn commonly used words, even those that might resemble expletives rhyming with “ducking.”

This update aims to prevent frustrating autocorrect mishaps that often occur when the feature substitutes a seemingly logical word, inadvertently altering the intended meaning of a message or sentence.

While this development alone sparked interest among Apple users, the news took a surprising turn when Musk shared his thoughts on the matter. The tech billionaire took to Twitter to comment on the potential impact of the iOS 17 update, stating that if the reports about the tweak were true, it could be “Big.”

Why It’s Important: Apple users eagerly await the public release of iOS 17 as they anticipate how this autocorrect improvement could revolutionize their texting experience.

Apart from the updated autocorrect feature, iOS 17 introduces a Journal app for reliving moments with text, location and photos, StandBy’s nightstand mode, live call transcripts in Voicemail, video messages in FaceTime, streamlined “Siri” commands and more minor enhancements to Spotlight search, Notes, Autofill and Apple Music.

