Rumble Lands Exclusive GOP Primary Debate Streaming Rights, Challenges Big Tech's Political Dominance

Video-sharing platform Rumble RUM announced an exclusive partnership with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to live stream the first debate of the Republican presidential primaries. Set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in August 2023, the debate will be hosted and broadcast on cable television by Fox News and the Young America's Foundation.

As the RNC's digital live stream partner, Rumble will feature the debate on its homepage and make it accessible to viewers nationwide on the RNC's Rumble channel.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am so excited to announce that Rumble will be the RNC's official streaming partner for the first Republican primary debate." She emphasized that this partnership represents a significant step for both the Republican Party and the country as a whole.

McDaniel further highlighted the need for holding Big Tech accountable for biases and the silencing of conservative voices. The partnership aims to provide an unbiased platform for voters to watch the upcoming Republican debate and potentially witness the next president of the United States on stage.

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski shared McDaniel's excitement, noting that Rumble's mission to protect free speech is a fundamental aspect of the company. "We are thrilled to partner with the RNC to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue," said Pavlovski.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Rumble experienced record traffic and user engagement. With this partnership, the platform is poised to establish itself as a potential destination for other candidates in the 2024 elections.

Price Action: Shares of Rumble fell 6.82% to $9.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

