'Well Said:' Elon Musk Reacts As David Sacks Asks If Ukraine Could Be Next Afghanistan

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk echoed tech entrepreneur and former PayPal executive David Sacks‘ concerns about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, suggesting it may not achieve its intended goals.

What Happened: Sacks emphasized the potential for a stalemate or Russia gaining more territory in the conflict. He highlighted the missed opportunity for peace through a potential agreement based on Ukrainian neutrality.

“Increasingly, it is evident that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is failing to achieve its original objectives,” Sacks said on Twitter, drawing parallels with what happened in Afghanistan.

“It's worth recalling that the American public was assured for two decades that we were winning in Afghanistan. All of that reporting was revealed as a pack of lies when the Afghan army that we were supposedly ‘standing up’ collapsed within a matter of weeks,” Sacks said. “Unfortunately, it looks like we’re headed for a similar kind of outcome in Ukraine.”

Musk agreed with Sacks’ perspective by commenting “well said” on the post.

Why It Matters: Sacks’ opinion piece also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recent preliminary treaty with Ukraine, which included provisions related to neutrality and security guarantees.

Media reports have revealed that Ukraine’s offensive in the south and east has made progress in pushing back Russian forces, with Moscow experiencing a shortage of tanks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized the need to increase armored vehicle production during a visit to a military factory.

